Female Country Singers Who Write Their Own Material vs. Those Who Don’t: A Success Analysis

Country music has two distinct paths for female artists: performers who write their own songs and performers who use songs written by others. Both paths can lead to major success, but artists who choose to write their own songs have more influence and control.

The Songwriter vs. Non-Songwriter Divide in Female Country Music

In music, the term "songwriter" usually refers to an artist who writes or co-writes most of their songs. Non-songwriters record and perform music created by professional writers. This difference matters because it affects several aspects of their career — creative freedom, financial gain, and how they connect with the public.

When musicians write their own songs, they often form a closer connection with their fans. Hearing a story told by the person who actually lived it adds authenticity. On top of that, songwriters earn additional income through royalties tied to publishing, performances, and licensing deals, which provide important financial benefits.

Dolly Parton, who has composed over 3,000 songs, is a great example of a successful songwriter. Hits such as "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" are just small pieces in her decades-long catalog.

Faith Hill's signature hit “Breathe,” written by Holly Lamar and Stephanie Bentley, soared across AC charts thanks to Hill's emotional delivery and vocal nuance. Yet because she didn't co‑write the song, all publishing royalties flow to the writers—Hill's earnings come solely from album sales, streaming payouts, and tour revenue. This contrast underscores how a non‑writer can still captivate listeners yet miss out on the creative control and long‑term royalties enjoyed by songwriter‑artists.



Here are a few more examples:

Writers: Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Lainey Wilson

Performers of outside songs: Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire (early career), Trisha Yearwood

Artists who write their own music often shape how they're remembered. Their songs tell their story, which helps them leave a deeper mark on country music's history.

Commercial Success Patterns: Chart Performance and Sales

Taylor Swift, who writes and co-writes her music, was one of the top female country artists in 2024. Her re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), sold over 640,000 units in the U.S. in its first week. Beyoncé was awarded Top Female Country Artist of the year, making history as the first Black woman to top the Country Albums chart with Cowboy Carter, on which she co-wrote many of the songs. Her single "Texas Hold 'Em" ruled the Hot Country Songs chart for 10 weeks.

Other rising stars showed the impact of smart song choices and digital reach:

Ella Langley

Ella Langley reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart with "You Look Like You Love Me."

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney grew from 2.5 to nearly 9 million streaming listeners in just one year.

Dasha

Dasha's single "Austin" sparked 700,000 TikTok videos and over 5 billion views.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson broke records with four No. 1 singles in 2023 alone. Writing her own songs helps her connect and stay on top.

Industry Recognition and Awards

Songwriters often earn more critical praise. Lainey Wilson's work earned her several 2023 awards, including CMA Entertainer of the Year. Jessie Jo Dillon was named ACM Songwriter of the Year and ranked as the highest-charting female songwriter of 2024.

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has won 11 GRAMMYs and received over 50 nominations. On the other hand, Lee Ann Womack was celebrated as a singer, but she did not earn the same level of recognition as a songwriter.

Financial Success and Royalty Earnings

The financial upside of songwriting is clear. In 2024, the U.S. raised mechanical royalties to 12.4 cents per song or 2.38 cents per minute, whichever is higher. Songwriters also earn performance royalties (shared with publishers) and streaming royalties (roughly $0.006-$0.0084 per stream).

Elvis Presley wanted to record "I Will Always Love You," but Dolly Parton refused to sign over publishing rights. Keeping the rights to this song allowed her to earn millions over the years.

Case Studies: Songwriter Success Stories

Many country songwriters have seen huge success. Below are just a couple of examples.

Dolly Parton: The Ultimate Songwriter-Artist

Dolly started out in Nashville writing hits for others. "Put It Off Until Tomorrow" helped launch her career before she became known for her singing talent. She has written over 3,000 songs, appealing to multiple generations. In 2024, she was nominated for her 54th GRAMMY with a solo version of her debut duet, "The Last Thing On My Mind."

The Chicks: Songwriting and Artistic Independence

The Chicks faced backlash in 2003 for political remarks, but their songwriting kept them in the public eye. Their 2020 comeback album, Gaslighter, tackled personal and political themes. They were already in a legal fight with their label over royalties when the controversy hit. The term "Dixie-Chicked" came to reflect the industry's harsh treatment of outspoken women. Still, their ability to write helped them survive.

Industry Challenges and Gender Disparities

Gender remains a major hurdle in country music. In 2022, women received only 11% of reported radio airplay. In 2023, 88.5% of chart-topping artists were male, while just 5.75% were solo females.

Lainey Wilson was the only solo woman with a No. 1 on the country music charts in 2023. She also became the first since 2016 to earn multiple No. 1s in one year. While women dominate on stage and in songwriting rooms, they're still underrepresented.

Modern Success Stories and Emerging Trends

Digital platforms are changing what it takes to succeed. Streaming and social media give artists tools that radio never did and a new wave of songwriters are seeing more success with their music.

Kacey Musgraves and Zach Bryan hit No. 1 with their duet "I Remember Everything."

Hailey Whitters appeared on both the Country Airplay and Hot 100 charts with "Everything She Ain't."

Gabriella Rose's song "Doublewide" went viral with 60 million views and 7 million streams.

Artists such as Lainey Wilson attract balanced fan bases — 54% female and 46% male. In contrast, Miranda Lambert's audience is mostly women. Artists have also learned that engagement with their fans through these platforms is important. Having their name mentioned and tagged as well as their music used and shared by others can drastically change the outcome of the song.

The Future Landscape: Breaking Down Barriers

Streaming and social media have changed the rules. Artists can build fan bases without the support of traditional radio. This means more amateur artists have the opportunity to share their stories without a record label backing them.

Whether they're penning every lyric or breathing life into another writer's words, female country artists prove that connection and authenticity know many forms. Songwriter‑artists like Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson wield full creative control and reap long‑term royalties, shaping their legacies one verse at a time. Performers who choose to use outside material, such as Faith Hill's soaring “Breathe” or Reba McEntire's early hits, demonstrate the power of interpretation, making deep fan bonds and driving chart success.