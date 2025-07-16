Thomas Rhett Adds Three New Songs, Including Jordan Davis Duet, to ‘About a Woman’ Album

Thomas Rhett is set to release the second wave of bonus tracks for his 2024 album About A Woman on Friday, July 18. The expanded edition, titled About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy), includes three new tracks, headlined by a collaboration with Jordan Davis titled “Ain't a Bad Life.” Rhett announced the release on Instagram, stating, “I told y'all we were adding new music to my album ‘About A Woman' all summer long! My second set of new tunes is officially yours this Friday. ‘About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)' will give you 3 brand new tracks including ‘Ain't a Bad Life' (ft. @jordandavisofficial ).”

“Ain't a Bad Life” is a nostalgic nod to rural living, with its music video shot during a hunting trip in Arkansas. The track has a classic country feel, displaying Rhett's pivot from a general romantic ballad to a looser, more laid-back lifestyle. Fans of Rhett have been eagerly awaiting a Rhett-Davis collaboration, boasting that their friendship dates back a while.

This release follows the original album debut in August 2024 and a first batch of bonus tracks in May, which featured “Small Town Girls,” a duet with rising artist Tucker Wetmore. The staggered release strategy aligns with Rhett's current Better In Boots summer tour, where he performs alongside Wetmore, Dasha, and The Castellows.