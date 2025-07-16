Thomas Rhett Adds Three New Songs, Including Jordan Davis Duet, to ‘About a Woman’ Album
Thomas Rhett is set to release the second wave of bonus tracks for his 2024 album About A Woman on Friday, July 18. The expanded edition, titled About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy), includes three new tracks, headlined by a collaboration with Jordan Davis titled “Ain't a Bad Life.” Rhett announced the release on Instagram, stating, “I told y'all we were adding new music to my album ‘About A Woman' all summer long! My second set of new tunes is officially yours this Friday. ‘About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)' will give you 3 brand new tracks including ‘Ain't a Bad Life' (ft. @jordandavisofficial ).”
“Ain't a Bad Life” is a nostalgic nod to rural living, with its music video shot during a hunting trip in Arkansas. The track has a classic country feel, displaying Rhett's pivot from a general romantic ballad to a looser, more laid-back lifestyle. Fans of Rhett have been eagerly awaiting a Rhett-Davis collaboration, boasting that their friendship dates back a while.
This release follows the original album debut in August 2024 and a first batch of bonus tracks in May, which featured “Small Town Girls,” a duet with rising artist Tucker Wetmore. The staggered release strategy aligns with Rhett's current Better In Boots summer tour, where he performs alongside Wetmore, Dasha, and The Castellows.
Rhett is scheduled to headline Fenway Park the same weekend as the release, though he will perform solo there due to Davis's prior engagement in Wyoming. With 22 number-one hits on Country Airplay charts, Rhett continues to solidify his place as a leading voice in modern country music. While it's unclear if this will be the final round of new music for the About A Woman era, the deluxe edition further showcases Rhett's evolving artistry and deep connection to country themes.