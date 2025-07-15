Darius Rucker Ends Atlantic City Show After Three Songs, Gives Full Refunds

Country star Darius Rucker was forced to cut his July 12 concert short at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City after losing his voice mid-performance. The show was part of his 45-date summer tour, which kicked off July 10 in Virginia and had already included a stop in Maryland. Just three songs into the set, Rucker's voice began to crack, prompting him to stop the show and address the crowd.

“Y'all, I can't sing anymore. I will play one more song. I promise you we're going to figure this out,” he said. “ … This never happened. I physically can't sing…I will make this up to you.”

Despite the setback, the audience showed overwhelming support, especially when Rucker, with help from the crowd, closed the night by performing his fan-favorite hit “Wagon Wheel.” Fans, including many from nearby New Jersey, expressed sympathy and continued support. “It was clear that he was really heartbroken,” said one attendee. “I'm sure he'll be back. It'll take some time for them to figure it out.”

The following day, Rucker addressed the situation on social media: “Atlantic City. Thank you so much for coming out Saturday night. I feel awful, and I'm so sorry. I have never lost my voice in all my years of performing. We looked at every option to reschedule, but unfortunately, it's just not possible this year so we're issuing full refund."