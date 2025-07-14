Las Vegas Haunted House Takes Break to Create New Attraction
Freakling Bros. Horror Shows, a part of Las Vegas Halloween for 31 years, has decided to take a one-year hiatus in 2025. Famous for its scary shows and interactive haunted attractions. The company will take a break from its attractions to replace its flagship haunt, Castle Vampyre, with a next-generation horror experience to come in 2026.
"After more than three decades of screams, we're making the difficult decision to take a year off — not to rest, but to evolve," said J.T. Mollner, Co-Owner and Creative Director of Freakling Bros. Horror Shows. "We've been preparing to replace Castle Vampyre, our most iconic and long-running haunt, and we want to do it right. Our fans deserve nothing less than the full Freakling Bros. experience, and we're excited to deliver a show that is truly horrifying and spectacular in 2026."
The new attraction promises a reimagined layout, groundbreaking effects, and all-new themes while staying true to the company's legacy of delivering heart-pounding fear. This will be the first time in over three decades that Freakling Bros. will not operate during Halloween, as the team prioritizes quality and innovation over rushing a transition.
"We're not going dark — we're building something in the dark," said Duke Mollner, Co-Creator of Freakling Brothers Horror Shows. "Halloween won't be the same without Freakling Bros., but we know this is a necessary step to set Freakling Bros. Horror Shows up for another 30 years. We can't wait to welcome everyone back in 2026 to experience the next chapter of fear."
The organization will keep employees on board for 2025 during construction and creative development. The new haunt will be fully unveiled on Halloween 2025, but we'll keep people updated on what's happening and invite them to follow along on social media. On the other hand, this break allows J.T. Mollner some time to play around with some film stuff, such as Strange Darling, and his adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk.