This Day in Country History: July 13

The American Eagle Award went to Crystal Gayle on July 13, 2017, which is a significant honor. Ralph Stanley had the opening of an exhibit of his life at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on July 13, and country music fans enjoyed festivals in 2019 and 2024 on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant milestones for the country music industry on July 13 included:

2017: Crystal Gayle, Harry Shearer, and Patti Smith were presented with the prestigious American Eagle Award by the National Music Council on July 13. This award is presented to musical artists who have contributed to American music and culture.

Cultural Milestones

Country music performing artists and songwriters are honored on July 13, including:

2018: The legendary bluegrass banjo player and performer, Ralph Stanley, had an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum that started on July 13. This exhibit, called Ralph Stanley: Voice from on High, told the story of Stanley's influence on modern country music stars like Emmylou Harris and Ricky Scaggs.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music festivals from Canada to Chicago on July 13, included:

2019: Superstars Tim McGraw and Travis Tritt performed at Country Thunder Craven in Saskatchewan, Canada. Madeline Merlo and Shawn Austin also entertained fans at this exciting country music festival.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Touring on the road has its challenges with mechanical issues, and a new baby can change a person's trajectory. Changes and challenges on July 13 included:

2007: Gene Watson, known for songs like "Build My Mansion" and "Forever Ain't Long Enough," had his tour bus catch on fire near Nashville. His Farewell Party bandmates and he managed to put the fire out, rented another bus, and made it to the Grand Ole Opry for their July 13 performance.

