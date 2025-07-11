Luke Bryan Back on Tour After Losing His Voice, Eric Church Stepped In While He Recovered

Luke Bryan has postponed additional tour dates as he continues to recover from a persistent illness that has been affecting his voice. The five-time Entertainer of the Year provided an update via social media on July 9.

"I'm really sorry to say I won't be able to play this weekend's shows due to continued illness," Bryan wrote on his social media pages. "I've been hoping to rally, but my voice is just not there yet."

The update follows a string of recent cancellations, including his June 19 show in Rogers, Arkansas, where he attempted to perform but ultimately stopped mid-show due to vocal strain. Bryan later offered full refunds, telling fans he "cannot have my voice in this venue for some reason."

Bryan's summer Country On Came On Tour, launched in May, has experienced multiple disruptions. Earlier cancellations in Dallas and Lafayette were rescheduled for September, with full refunds offered to ticket holders.

Even with the mishaps, fellow country artist Eric Church was able to take over headlining many of Bryan's biggest festivals, including Country Stampede in Kansas, NEBRASKAland Days in North Platte, and Country Jam in Colorado, exemplifying a powerful show of musician solidarity in the country music community.

Bryan's tour features rotating openers including George Birge, Avery Anna, and HunterGirl. His latest single, "Country On Came On," which shares the name of the tour, continues to rise on country radio charts.

With no performances scheduled until after July 10, Bryan has taken time to rest and recover. He will return to tour on July 10 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The tour will go on in North America through September with stops in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere on the way.

Throughout the period of illness, Bryan voiced his frustration with all the speed bumps along the path to recovery and was grateful for the support of his fans, and shared that he was looking forward to returning to the stage.