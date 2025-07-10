The Top Fall Vacation Destination in Nevada

The Fourth of July holiday is in the books, and now, it's time to set our sights on exciting fall travel ideas. If this autumn's travel schedule is anything like the summer, it's going to be a busy one. According to AAA, 72.2 million people were projected to travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the holiday period from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6. "This year's domestic travel forecast is an increase of 1.7 million travelers compared to last year and 7 million more than in 2019," they add.

So, now is the time to start planning that post-summer trip and get into fall. Now, one vacation area has been dubbed the state's best vacation spot.

Best Fall Vacation in the State

The crew at Travel Pulse has put together a tally of the best fall vacation spots in the United States. " Fall travel is simply magical, offering up a chance to relish the last of the outdoor activity season in much of the country while at the same time fully embracing the cooler weather and the colorful changing of the seasons," they note, which is so true. Fall travel, of course, usually entails some leaf peeping, pumpkin picking, apple cider drinking and other cozy activities, and there's a lot to love about that.

Travel Pulse names the best fall travel destination in Nevada as the legendary Great Basin National Park in eastern Nevada. "This criminally-underrated yet breathtaking national park in eastern Nevada is devoid of overbearing crowds during the busiest of times, so in autumn you might just have multiple square miles of it all to yourself," the publication states. "Admire the hues of the foliage from the hiking trails before settling in to admire the stars above as Great Basin is one of the best stargazing spots in the West."