Texas Singer Robert Earl Keen Plans Flood Relief Concert After Camp Mystic Tragedy

In the wake of the catastrophic flash flooding that struck the Texas Hill Country on July 4, beloved country music icon Robert Earl Keen has announced plans to organize a benefit concert to aid his hometown of Kerrville. The flooding caused the Guadalupe River to surge more than 30 feet, leading to widespread devastation and a mounting death toll across six counties. Among the hardest-hit areas is Kerr County, where many remain missing, and fatalities continue to be confirmed.

The tragedy has struck Keen on a profoundly personal level. "There are still many missing from the event, including campers from Camp Mystic, which holds a special place in mine and my family's hearts as both of my daughters attended summer camp there," Keen said. Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the Guadalupe River, is among the areas most affected, with multiple campers and counselors dead or unaccounted for.

In a moving video message, Keen extended his condolences and saluted those rushing to help. "My thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected, and special thanks for the amazing support of the first responders from the community and all over Texas rushing to aid those in need."

Keen has committed to donating proceeds from the merchandise sales of his current tour to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, managed by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. He also pledged a larger effort in the form of a forthcoming benefit show. "I will be working on a benefit to support the community, and more details to follow as soon as we know them," he said.