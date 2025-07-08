Red Rock Legacy Trail Construction to Begin, Making Cycling Safer by 2026

Construction on Red Rock Legacy Trail, a project the community has worked on for nearly two decades to enhance safety and improve access for cyclists and outdoor users in the Red Rock Canyon area, kicked off on July 1. The project has been a long time coming, pushed by the local community and residents like Heather Fisher, the president of Save Red Rock. Fisher was inspired to be more active in improving safety in the Red Rock Canyon area when she lost a friend to a cycling accident in the same area.

“It's kind of the best of all the worlds. You can exercise, you can have fun, you can feel free, you can go fast, and you don't have to worry about getting hit by a car,” said Fisher, who has worked tirelessly to see the trail come to life.

The Red Rock Legacy Trail will be nearly 19 miles in length and connect the Red Rock National Conservation Area from Summerlin to Blue Diamond Road. The paved multi-use path will provide a safer, scenic route to State Route 159, which is often considered highly dangerous due to the narrow, hilly road that cyclists and vehicles must share.

“It's gorgeous out here, I mean you can't beat that view,” said Scott Delgiudice, a cyclist who rides the route four days a week. “I used to enjoy the tranquility, but that's long gone. It's just a tight road, it's hilly, it's windy. It's not ideal for those big trucks.”

The trail will be built in five phases, with the first segment projected to be completed within a year. Federal, state, and local funds, along with support from the Bureau of Land Management, are helping to bring the project to fruition.