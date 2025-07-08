Miranda Lambert Sets Up Pet Emergency Fund Amid Texas Flooding

Severe flooding in South and Central Texas that caused a staggering number of fatalities and left many others missing. It has been treated as a national emergency and warranted federal emergency response, with the catastrophic rains causing unprecedented flooding. Among the hardest-hit areas is Kerr County, where the Guadalupe River surged to its second-highest level on record, eclipsing historic flooding seen in 1987, according to the National Weather Service.

ABC News reported that Kerr County received 10 inches of rain, triggering a flash flood emergency. However, no official evacuation orders were issued before the floodwaters arrived. During a press conference on Friday, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly explained, “We didn't know this flood was coming,” and emphasized the county does not maintain a warning system on the river.

Camp Mystic, a girls' camp in the area, suffered extensive damage to its infrastructure, with power and water outages. There are still campers unaccounted for, increasing the urgency for search and ultimate rescue.

Country singer Miranda Lambert, who grew up in Texas, reacted quickly to the tragedy and deployed a relief effort through her MuttNation Foundation to assist displaced animals. In an emotional Instagram video posted on July 5, she said, “Hey y'all. I just want to jump on here and say how devastated we are to hear about the floods in South and Central Texas. I can't even come up with any words for the loss that everybody's suffering.”

Lambert encouraged fans to donate via the MuttNation website and to continue offering prayers and support. Established in 2009 by Lambert and her mother, the foundation has raised more than $11 million to help promote pet adoptions and respond to disasters, such as Hurricane Harvey in 2017.