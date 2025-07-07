Country Songs for the Beach: Your Ultimate Seaside Soundtrack

As you plan your summer beach getaway, don't forget to curate your playlist. A summery soundtrack can set the right mood, keep your spirits high, and help you make memories even before you reach your coastal destination. Many country songs perfectly capture the essence of beach vibes. You'll never be stuck for inspiration with our ultimate collection of summer road trip country songs for beachside getaways.

Why Country Music Suits Beach Road Trips

Laid-back country vibes and classic country themes such as freedom, relaxation, nature, and love align perfectly with beach getaways. While traditional country music tells rural stories, the beach and ocean are also celebrated in the songs of many modern country artists who either live near the coast or enjoy visiting. As you explore your options, you'll soon discover that there are plenty of fantastic country songs about the beach for your summer soundtrack.

Essential Beach Country Artists for Your Playlist

From classic country acts to modern performers, your playlist needs at least a couple of tracks from these artists:

Must-Have Beach Country Songs

While the artists above focus on beach music, they're not the only country acts creating awesome coastal-themed tunes. We think these country songs for the beach deserve a place on any summer playlist:

" Some Beach " — Blake Shelton: This is an anthem for anyone who's wanted to escape to the beach and leave the daily grind behind.

" Somewhere on a Beach " — Dierks Bentley: Bentley also sings about escaping to the beach, although in his song, he discovers a boozy coastal getaway is the best way to get over heartbreak.

" The Seashores of Old Mexico " — George Strait: Strait understands that a favorite coastal stretch will always provide just what you need.

" Summer Lovin' " — Dolly Parton: This classic celebrates the freedom of a summer romance.

This classic celebrates the freedom of a summer romance. "Vacation" — Thomas Rhett: With references to his Walgreens beach chair and his girl's Billabong bikini, Rhett brings a coastal getaway to life in this song.

Songs for the Drive

Load up your coastal country music playlist with sing-along songs you can belt out as you head to the shore. Upbeat tracks rather than ballads can keep your energy levels up as the road stretches out in front of you. Here are some of our favorites:

" On the Road Again " — Willie Nelson: With a beat that sounds like spinning wheels, even noncountry fans adore this classic about being out on the road.

" Life is a Highway " — Rascal Flatts: A cover of Tom Cochrane's '90s gem, this will have everyone in the car singing along.

" Heads Carolina, Tails California " — Jo Dee Messina: No matter where you're heading, you'll appreciate this song's carefree attitude.

" I've Been Everywhere " — Johnny Cash: Even if you can't keep up with the "Man in Black" singer's rapid-fire lyrics, it's fun to try.

Even if you can't keep up with the "Man in Black" singer's rapid-fire lyrics, it's fun to try. "Wide Open Spaces" — The Chicks: There's something magical about singing along to this song as you leave the stresses of daily life behind.

Songs for Beach Activities

Some laid-back beach tunes are the perfect accompaniment for walks along the sand and lounging by the water's edge. These chill coastal country songs hit the right note:

" Sunshine and Summertime " — Faith Hill: This smooth hit, which references blue skies and bikini hotties, keeps things cool.

" Sun Daze " — Florida Georgia Line: You'll soon be whistling along to this reggae-tinged country track.

" Summer " — Brothers Osborne: This gentle ballad gets nostalgic for the one that got away.

" 7 Summers " — Morgan Wallen: This is a bittersweet ballad from one of the best contemporary country acts.

This is a bittersweet ballad from one of the best contemporary country acts. "Pontoon" — Little Big Town: Settle into the irresistible slow groove as you enjoy this song about a chilled-out pontoon party.

Modern Beach Country Trends

Everyone loves the classics, but don't be afraid to add some on-trend music to keep your playlist fresh. The Coastal Cowgirl trend has influenced everything from fashion to music. This feminine movement combines traditional country and breezy beach vibes. Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves, and Maggie Rogers epitomize this trend.

Contemporary country music is moving away from tradition and blurring genre lines. Some beachy country tracks that represent this shift include "St. Tropez" by Brett Eldredge and Pedro Capo and "Cool Again" by Kane Brown featuring Nelly.

Creating the Perfect Playlist Flow

Just like your getaway plans, when constructing your playlist, it's essential to get the right flow. Group songs with a similar energy together, then organize them to reflect your activities. Consider starting with energetic songs for your road trip and transitioning to more relaxed daytime beach vibes before closing out with romantic tunes for your coastal evenings. Adding at least 200 songs to your playlist ensures your choices won't get repetitive. Think about how far you're traveling to get the list length just right.

Tips for the Ultimate Beach Country Road Trip Music Experience

Here are some ways to create the ultimate country road trip playlist:

Download your music so you can keep the tunes flowing when cell service is poor.

Make a collaborative playlist and invite your travel companions to contribute.

Include classic tunes and modern summer country songs.

Update your playlist regularly to keep it fresh.

Your Beach Country Adventure Awaits