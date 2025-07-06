This Day in Country History: July 6

We saw a lot of Kris Kristofferson on July 6, from his induction into the Hollywood RockWalk to a Waylon Jennings tribute. COVID-19 caused the cancellation of a virtual performance, Roy Rogers and Charlie Daniels passed away, and Miranda Lambert received a huge surprise on this date in country history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some milestones for July 6 include:

Kris Kristofferson and his late friend Waylon Jennings, who died in 2002, were inducted into the Hollywood RockWalk at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, California. 2015: Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Kris Kristofferson, and Eric Church performed at a tribute show for Waylon Jennings. The all-star lineup also included Shooter Jennings (Waylon's son), country music star Jessie Colter (Waylon's widow), and others, including Kacey Musgraves, Sturgill Simpson, and Lee Ann Womack.

Cultural Milestones

From free performances for servicepeople and their families, to a virtual concert cancellation, these cultural milestones happened on this day in country music history:

Country singer Easton Corbin, with hit songs such as "A Little More Country Than That" and "Lovin' You Is Fun," performed at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Mississippi, as part of a six-week tour for the military. Easton's father is a Vietnam veteran, and Corbin is a strong supporter of the military and veterans. 2020: Between lockdowns and quarantines, the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected the world, including the music industry. Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks announced on July 6 that they were cancelling their July 7 virtual concert because one of their team members tested positive for the virus.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans at two very different events enjoyed the following performances:

Singer Eric Paslay performed at a Children with Diabetes Friends for Life international conference. The singer has type 1 diabetes, and this performance kicked off his partnership with Dexcom, the makers of a glucose monitoring system. 2017: Country star Miranda Lambert received a huge surprise while attending a Jimmy Buffett concert in St. Louis, Missouri. Much to the audience's delight, Buffett invited Lambert on stage to help him sing his hit song "Margaritaville."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry and fans were hit hard with the passing of these legends:

Roy Rogers, known as King of the Cowboys, died at his home near Victorville, California. He was known for his many roles in Western movies, where he sang and performed alongside his horse, Trigger. 2020: Charlie Daniels, a country music pioneer, died on July 6 at the age of 83. Daniels was known for his country/rock/bluegrass style of music and was best known for the song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."