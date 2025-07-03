Win Tickets to George Strait at SoFi Stadium

George Strait is coming to Los Angeles—and 107.9 Coyote Country wants to send you to the show.

We're giving away a pair of tickets to see the King of Country himself, live at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, July 19, 2025. This is your chance to be part of an unforgettable night filled with classic hits, electric energy, and thousands of fans who know every word.

Just imagine it: You and a guest, sitting under the lights at one of the most iconic venues in the country, hearing songs like Amarillo by Morning, Troubadour, and The Chair echo through the stadium. Whether you've seen George Strait live before or it’s been on your bucket list for years, this is a concert you'll be talking about for a long time.

Entering is easy. Just fill out the short contest form below. That’s it. No hoops, no gimmicks—just a shot at seeing a country legend in person.

Here’s what you could win:

Two (2) tickets to George Strait at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Concert date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Don’t wait—Enter to Win today and start picturing yourself at SoFi Stadium, surrounded by fans and great music, watching George Strait do what he does best.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or just someone who appreciates timeless country music, this is your moment. Let 107.9 Coyote Country get you there.