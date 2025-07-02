Brenda Lee Documentary Coming to DVD and Blu-ray This September

Backstage Country
The forthcoming documentary Brenda Lee: Rockin' Around will focus on Brenda Lee's exceptional life and career, from child prodigy to global music superstar. Brenda Lee: Rockin' Around will be released on Sept. 5, on DVD and Blu-ray from Mercury Studios, TH Entertainment, and Nashville PBS.

The documentary outlines Lee's heritage across genres — including rock, pop, country, and rockabilly — replete with fan favorites, "Sweet Nothin's," "Break It to Me Gently," and "I'm Sorry." The documentary further examines her relationships with other legendary music icons, including Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley, and The Beatles. At just 13, Lee rose to international fame with “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,” which remarkably hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 2023 — 65 years after its original release — when she was 78 years old.

Brenda Lee: Rockin' Around features archival footage, thrilling performance clips, and personal interviews with Lee herself. The film showcases a variety of other very well-known artists, including Keith Urban, Tanya Tucker, and Pat Benatar, and the level of respect she garners from generations of musicians.

Brenda Lee's groundbreaking milestones include four GRAMMY nominations and historic inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame (1997) and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2002), making her the first woman ever to be honored in both. The movie is a poignant tribute to her influence and strength while giving the audience an inside look at the woman whose voice helped shape American music history.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
