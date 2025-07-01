BigXthaPlug Unveils New Country EP ‘I Hope You’re Happy’ with Star-Studded Lineup

BigXthaPlug has revealed the official name of his forthcoming country EP, I Hope You're Happy, during a backstage interview at the 2025 CMA Fest. The fast-rising genre-blending artist said the project will include his viral hit "All The Way" featuring Bailey Zimmerman and a new song "Home" with Shaboozey, which dropped Friday, June 26.

"So we got a whole project called I Hope You're Happy on the way," BigX shared before teasing, "You got Jelly Roll. You got Post Malone. You got Bailey Zimmerman, Shaboozey, that's a brother of mine, Ella Langley, you got a lot of people on there. So definitely be on the lookout for that."

The EP continues to spark anticipation among fans and industry observers, though an official release date has yet to be confirmed. In the same interview, BigXthaPlug teased additional collaborations, including a possible track with Shaboozey titled "Highway Highway," and shared that he's been in the studio with Post Malone.

His country crossover momentum gained traction after the viral success of "Texas," which BigX described as "more of a country song," explaining, "That song would probably go harder at a rodeo than in a city club." During a recent Detroit concert, Post Malone brought BigXthaPlug on stage to perform the track, signaling strong camaraderie between the two artists.

The excitement surrounding I Hope You're Happy also follows the enthusiastic response to "All The Way." Reflecting on the Bailey Zimmerman collaboration, BigX said, "After the thing with Bailey, and then me just doing 'Texas' by myself, it kind of made me want to wander off into another lane."

BigXthaPlug made his CMA Fest debut this year and expressed how meaningful it was to engage with the country audience. "My Southern upbringing...I feel like it brings a lot to really everything I do, as far as my sound, my flow, the way I move, the way I come off, very South-ish, you know... I mean, I feel like it makes a great impact with the relationships and with the music."