Beyoncé Left Dangling During Cowboy Carter Performance

Houston, we have a problem! Beyoncé, during her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Houston, delivered a breathtaking (literally) performance of her hit “16 Carriages.” The Grammy Award-winning singer was perched atop a shiny red convertible suspended mid-air. The car was supposed to move around the venue for all fans to get a glimpse of her. But the vehicle began to lean on one side and came to a complete stop. leaving her dangling, according to Page Six.

Beyoncé Ever the Professional

Queen Bey halted the show, yelled “Stop, stop, stop,” and waited while technicians sorted out the malfunction. The crowd was screaming below until the red car was lowered below, and Beyoncé was safely removed from the malfunctioning contraption.

Ever the professional, Bey walked back to the stage to finish the song.

After the incident went viral, her entertainment company, Parkwood, released a statement via its official Instagram account. The statement reads: “Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyoncé uses to circle the stadium, and see her fans up close, to tilt. She was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident.”

The Show Must Go On

Being a performer since 1990, it seems malfunctions like what happened in Houston will not make Beyoncé miss a beat. During the opening of the London leg of her tour, the R&B royalty turned country music star suffered a wardrobe malfunction while singing her 2022 song, “I’m That Girl.” Her metallic fringed chaps fell to the floor during a dance move. During a music break, she slowly picks them back up and, with the help of a backup dancer, snaps them back on.

The Cowboy Carter tour kicked off on April 28 in Inglewood, California. Check out the remaining dates before it concludes on July 26 in Paradise, Nevada.

July 04: Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium

Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium July 10 – 14: Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium July 25 – 26: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium