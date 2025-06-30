Ashley McBryde Drops Studio Version of Fan-Favorite “Rattlesnake Preacher”

On June 26, 2025, Ashley McBryde released the studio version of "Rattlesnake Preacher." The track pays tribute to her late friend and writing partner, Randall Clay, who died in 2018.

"I've written nearly every song on all my records, so when I cut one I didn't write, it means something," said McBryde to Rolling Stone. "Randall was part of a group of songwriters that helped me write some of the most formative songs of my career, and his songs will always find a home with me to continue his legacy."

John Osborne of Brothers Osborne produced the track, which brings to life McBryde's band, Deadhorse. The lyrics tell a gripping tale about a South Alabama preacher who handles snakes in his church.

The song has been a crowd favorite since McBryde's early performances. "'Rattlesnake Preacher' has been a staple in our live show since the bar days, and we've constantly been asked by fans when it'll make it onto a record," McBryde told Music Mayhem Magazine.

The release comes as McBryde steps into her second year co-hosting ABC's CMA Fest special. Viewers can catch the three-hour concert at 8 p.m. ET, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.

Before his passing, Clay worked with McBryde on hits like "American Scandal," "Tired of Being Happy," and "El Dorado" - all featured on her Girl Going Nowhere album.