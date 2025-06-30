Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ashley McBryde Drops Studio Version of Fan-Favorite “Rattlesnake Preacher”

On June 26, 2025, Ashley McBryde released the studio version of “Rattlesnake Preacher.” The track pays tribute to her late friend and writing partner, Randall Clay, who died in 2018….

Jennifer Eggleston
Ashley Mcbryde performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

On June 26, 2025, Ashley McBryde released the studio version of "Rattlesnake Preacher." The track pays tribute to her late friend and writing partner, Randall Clay, who died in 2018.

"I've written nearly every song on all my records, so when I cut one I didn't write, it means something," said McBryde to Rolling Stone. "Randall was part of a group of songwriters that helped me write some of the most formative songs of my career, and his songs will always find a home with me to continue his legacy."

John Osborne of Brothers Osborne produced the track, which brings to life McBryde's band, Deadhorse. The lyrics tell a gripping tale about a South Alabama preacher who handles snakes in his church.

The song has been a crowd favorite since McBryde's early performances. "'Rattlesnake Preacher' has been a staple in our live show since the bar days, and we've constantly been asked by fans when it'll make it onto a record," McBryde told Music Mayhem Magazine.

The release comes as McBryde steps into her second year co-hosting ABC's CMA Fest special. Viewers can catch the three-hour concert at 8 p.m. ET, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.

Before his passing, Clay worked with McBryde on hits like "American Scandal," "Tired of Being Happy," and "El Dorado" - all featured on her Girl Going Nowhere album.

This summer marks a busy stretch for McBryde. She'll take the stage at 30 shows across North America between June and November, splitting time between her own concerts and supporting acts Little Big Town and Dwight Yoakam.

Ashley McBrydeBrothers Osborne
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for 'Black Parade' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing a black dress with matching elbow length gloves
MusicBeyoncé Left Dangling During Cowboy Carter PerformanceYvette DeLaCruz
Jelly Roll Bowls Over Fans Who Missed His Concert
MusicJelly Roll Bowls Over Fans Who Missed His ConcertAndie Summers
This Day in Country History: June 30
MusicThis Day in Country History: June 30kristina hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect