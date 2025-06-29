This Day in Country History: June 29

On June 29 of years gone by, country music fans have enjoyed plenty of hit songs and performances. There have also been benefit concerts, a death, and romantic unions on this date.

Cultural Milestones

June 29 milestones include groundbreaking performances, country music exhibits, and fundraising concerts:

2014: The Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton, performed at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts in England. While this festival is cross-genre, most of the performers are rock and roll artists, making Parton's performance to over 100,000 people a milestone.

The Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton, performed at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts in England. While this festival is cross-genre, most of the performers are rock and roll artists, making Parton's performance to over 100,000 people a milestone. 2018: Little Big Town: The Power of Four, an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, opened on June 29. This exhibit showcased some of Little Big Town's concert costumes, keepsakes, photographs, and other memorabilia that highlight the band's rise to stardom.

Little Big Town: The Power of Four, an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, opened on June 29. This exhibit showcased some of Little Big Town's concert costumes, keepsakes, photographs, and other memorabilia that highlight the band's rise to stardom. 2019: Mark Chesnutt, singer of "Brother Jukebox" and "Goin' Through the Big D," was the headliner at the annual Cattle Barons' Gala fundraiser, titled Triple Crown: On Track for a Cure. The event was held at the Texas Rose Horse Park, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society office in Tyler.

Mark Chesnutt, singer of "Brother Jukebox" and "Goin' Through the Big D," was the headliner at the annual Cattle Barons' Gala fundraiser, titled Triple Crown: On Track for a Cure. The event was held at the Texas Rose Horse Park, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society office in Tyler. 2024: The Cotton Fest in Lubbock, Texas, featured country music greats such as The Red Clay Strays, Carter Faith, and William Clark Green as headliners. Fans got to camp, play corn hole, and enjoy a BBQ cookoff at this event, which helped raise money for the High Cotton Relief Fund that supports farmers and farming communities in and around West Texas.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans have enjoyed live music and performances by various country music artists on June 29:

2024: At the Country Stampede Party in the Heartland music festival in Bonner Springs, Kansas, notable performers included Jackson Dean, Jon Pardi, and Neon Union. Additional artists included Chris Stewart, Redferrin, and Billy Currington.

At the Country Stampede Party in the Heartland music festival in Bonner Springs, Kansas, notable performers included Jackson Dean, Jon Pardi, and Neon Union. Additional artists included Chris Stewart, Redferrin, and Billy Currington. 2024: The Bristol Speedway in Tennessee turned into a country music festival with Country Thunder Bristol. Headliners for this event included Bailey Zimmerman, HARDY, and Lonestar. Fans also got to see Travis Denning, Josh Ross, and Priscilla Block.

The Bristol Speedway in Tennessee turned into a country music festival with Country Thunder Bristol. Headliners for this event included Bailey Zimmerman, HARDY, and Lonestar. Fans also got to see Travis Denning, Josh Ross, and Priscilla Block. 2024: Country music enthusiasts traveled to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the Rock the Country music festival. They enjoyed performances by Hank Williams, Jr., Pecos & the Rooftops, and Koe Wetzel. Kid Rock and Sadie Bass also played at this festival.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A death and the beginning of a marriage happened on June 29:

2007: Guitarist George McCorkle, one of the founding members of the Marshall Tucker Band, died on June 29. McCorkle was one of the band's composers and is known for writing the famous "Fire On The Mountain."

Guitarist George McCorkle, one of the founding members of the Marshall Tucker Band, died on June 29. McCorkle was one of the band's composers and is known for writing the famous "Fire On The Mountain." 2021: Country singer Blake Shelton and pop queen Gwen Stefani filed for a marriage license in Johnston, Oklahoma. Shelton was previously married to country star Miranda Lambert, and Stefani was married to rock star Gavin Rossdale.