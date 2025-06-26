Kane Brown’s “Backseat Driver” Climbs to No. 1 as Singer Eyes Movie Career

Kane Brown has achieved his 13th career No. 1 hit with his latest song, "Backseat Driver," which recently hit the top of the country radio charts. The song is Brown's eighth straight No. 1 hit and continues to add to his reputation as one of the most consistent hit makers in the genre. Brown has produced numerous #1 hits, including "What Ifs" featuring Lauren Alaina, "Heaven," and "Good As You." He has expanded his influence even more with heartfelt songwriting and an appeal that crosses genres.

"Penned by Jacob Davis and Jordan Walker, the song serves as a reflection on parenthood for Brown and the small but meaningful moments being a father has given him." The song has resonated with listeners for its vulnerability and tender portrayal of life through a father's eyes.

Brown's previous number one single, "Miles On It," featuring Marshmello, is also on the 2024 album, The High Road, which has produced some hits and maintained its momentum both commercially and critically.

Brown has a new single coming out called "2 Pair," which has already gone out as a radio release and is creating some buzz. "2 Pair" sits in the "non-album" single category, but early buzz has established that it could take on the same song trajectory as previous single hits.

In addition to performing, Brown will also make his feature film debut later this year, expanding into acting. He'll also continue his musical career on stage with the fall 2025 leg of The High Road Tour, taking him back in front of fans across the country.