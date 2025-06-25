Modern Country Artists Craft New Independence Day Song Classics for Today’s America

Country music has long been associated with patriotism and the military. Many country music artists have served in the military or come from a military or law enforcement background. Performers such as Miranda Lambert, whose father was a private detective, Craig Morgan, who served in the Army and Army Reserves, and Willie Nelson, who was in the Air Force, are popular country music artists who love the U.S. and the freedom its people have thanks to the military and the rules and laws of the U.S. Constitution.

Independence Day, known as the Fourth of July, is the ideal time to celebrate and support the nation. Patriotic songs embody the spirit of the U.S. and the American identity. While you may be familiar with "The Star-Spangled Banner" and Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A.," there are other patriotic songs from country artists that showcase modern American culture.

The Evolution of Patriotic Country Music

During the Spanish-American War in the late 1800s, songwriters created songs to help unite the country after the end of the Civil War. During World War II, more patriotic recordings were made, although many, such as "There's a Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere," were protest songs. During the 1960s, the U.S. Air Force created a radio station called Country Music Times, which it used as a recruitment tool, inspiring various country music artists to sign up.

When the U.S. was involved in the Vietnam War, there were many protest songs, including "When You Gonna Bring Our Soldiers Home" by Skeeter Davis. Modern country artists have also contributed. The attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, inspired the late Toby Keith to record "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)." In 1984, the hit "God Bless the U.S.A." by Lee Greenwood expressed deep patriotism and is still sung today.

How Contemporary Country Music Artists Are Redefining Patriotism

Modern country music is a melting pot of genres. While staying true to country roots, artists such as Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, and Kelsea Ballerini mix country with pop, R&B, hip-hop, and even jazz. Incorporating these musical styles also reshapes the lyrics. While you hear plenty of modern country music songs that talk about trucks, drinks, and small-town life, others, including Garth Brooks's “We Shall Be Free," which talks about racism, environmental protection, and Indigenous rights, shift from upbeat party hits to protest anthems.

Patriotism comes in many forms. Protest songs, such as Steve Earle's "Rich Man's War" about how poor people often sign up for the military to escape poverty, can be equally as nationalistic as Thomas Rhett's "American Spirit."

Common Themes in Modern Patriotic Country Music

Modern patriotic music examples include Brad Paisley's "American Saturday Night," which highlights patriotism and the freedoms the country's forefathers fought for, gave us, including equality and diversity, key elements of American culture.

As a Black, female country music artist, Mickey Guyton relates to various cultures through her song " All American," expressing how all Americans share the same dreams of freedom, family life, and quality time. Another common theme in patriotic country music is the ability to come from nothing and make something of your life. For hundreds of years, many people have come to America to give their children a better life. This theme is still evident in modern songs, such as Phil Vassar's "American Child" and Brooks & Dunn's "Only In America ."

Military themes are still prominent in modern country music, with rising stars such as Scotty Hasting singing "I'm America" and Scotty McCreery's "The Dash." Themes of diversity, acceptance, and equality are found in various country hits, including Kacey Musgraves' "Follow Your Arrow," Miranda Lambert's "All Kinds of Kinds," and Maren Morris's "Girl."

The Impact on 4th of July Celebrations and Country Music

With themes of anti-racism, equal rights, acceptance, and gratitude toward the military, modern country music is becoming more mainstream. Popular and up-and-coming artists perform regularly at Fourth of July celebrations, such as A Capitol Fourth held on the west lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., presented and streamed by the Public Broadcast Service.

In 2022, Mickey Guyton performed alongside artists including Keb' Mo' and Gloria Gaynor with a fireworks show choreographed by the National Symphony Orchestra. In 2023, Darius Rucker performed at a Fourth of July celebration in San Diego, California, and Shania Twain and the Zac Brown Band played at CNN's The Fourth in America. Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson performed for the Fourth of July in New York.

Like most Americans, country music artists enjoy family time, barbecues, fireworks, and live music to celebrate America's birthday. By televising and streaming videos of these performances and stars celebrating this holiday, fans can connect virtually and help share the values of patriotism and diversity.

Celebrating a New American Identity Through Country Music

Country music is evolving. R&B and hip-hop stars, such as Beyoncé, Shaboozey, and Post Malone, are crossing over to country music. Other artists, including Morgan Wallen, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Maren Morris, blend genres while preserving country roots, exposing those unfamiliar with country music to contemporary country songs.