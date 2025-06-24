Hudson Westbrook Announces 21-City Tour, Drops New Single Before Debut Album

Hudson Westbrook, one of the most promising voices in Texas country, has announced his debut full-length album, Texas Forever, set for release on July 25. The album will be followed by his Texas Forever Fall Tour, which begins on Sept. 4 in Cleveland, Ohio, and concludes on Nov. 23 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The 21-date run follows the near sell-out success of his Take Your Time Tour and his current 2025 Summer Tour.

“I'm so proud of this record,” Westbrook shares. “We wrote 50-60 songs for this project and narrowed it down to 17 that I think really represent where I am in my life right now and what I love making as an artist: songs like where I grew up, but read like something that just about anyone could relate to.”

To coincide with the announcement, Westbrook released his new single, “Funny Seeing You Here,” a breakup anthem that previews the emotional range and musical depth of the upcoming album. "Come and Get Me" was written by Dan Alley, Neil Medley, and Ryan Beaver. This song seamlessly blends country textures with a ballad feel, featuring an electric guitar, drums, and violin in a richly arranged composition. The video effectively conveys the concepts of grief, irony, and personal emotional familiarity, and was directed by Emma Golden.

The lyrics strike a balance between resignation and revenge as Westbrook confronts the lingering pain of past love. With lines that hint at karma, the song tells the story of encountering an ex now dealing with the heartbreak of their own. The set's transition from charged rock energy to a more reflective country feel highlights the emotional rollercoaster.