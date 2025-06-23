Riley Green Drops New Song Teaser After Landing First Solo No. 1 Hit

Riley Green has hit a massive milestone in his career with his single “Worst Way,” which is his first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The touching ballad, produced by Dann Huff, merges a traditional country feel with modern country trends.

“‘Worst Way' is a song I wrote by myself while I was out on the road,” Green told Billboard. “I wanted to create something in the spirit of [John Mayer's 2006 song] ‘Slow Dancing in a Burning Room' or Eric Church's ‘Like a Wrecking Ball' [from 2015], and I think with the help of my producer, Dann Huff, we were able to do just that. I set out to blend traditional country instrumentation with a modern edge — something smooth and reflective, but still grounded in that raw, country feel.”

After the Billboard Hot 100 success of “Worst Way," Green has released a new, deeply personal track called "My Way." In an early December social media video, he played the unreleased song on acoustic guitar and explained the melancholy themes of heartbreak, nostalgia, and regret. Specifically, he describes wishing he could take back the breakup, heal emotionally, and reunite with his ex to enjoy life together.

Audiences have adored the incredibly stripped-back performance, with all its raw fragility, hoping that the studio version will carry the inherent emotional weight of Green's earlier releases. "My Way" is expected to maintain the stylistic and emotional sincerity heard on the records Ain't My Last Rodeo (2023) and Don't Mind If I Do (2022).

Green is currently on the Damn Country Music Tour, which continues through November 2025 and will visit locations in the United States, Canada, and the UK. He is also announcing two back-to-back headline shows at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas this December as another showcase of the growing buzz around him.