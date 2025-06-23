Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Riley Green Drops New Song Teaser After Landing First Solo No. 1 Hit

Riley Green has hit a massive milestone in his career with his single “Worst Way,” which is his first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The touching…

Jennifer Eggleston
Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Riley Green has hit a massive milestone in his career with his single “Worst Way,” which is his first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The touching ballad, produced by Dann Huff, merges a traditional country feel with modern country trends.

“‘Worst Way' is a song I wrote by myself while I was out on the road,” Green told Billboard. “I wanted to create something in the spirit of [John Mayer's 2006 song] ‘Slow Dancing in a Burning Room' or Eric Church's ‘Like a Wrecking Ball' [from 2015], and I think with the help of my producer, Dann Huff, we were able to do just that. I set out to blend traditional country instrumentation with a modern edge — something smooth and reflective, but still grounded in that raw, country feel.”

After the Billboard Hot 100 success of “Worst Way," Green has released a new, deeply personal track called "My Way." In an early December social media video, he played the unreleased song on acoustic guitar and explained the melancholy themes of heartbreak, nostalgia, and regret. Specifically, he describes wishing he could take back the breakup, heal emotionally, and reunite with his ex to enjoy life together.

Audiences have adored the incredibly stripped-back performance, with all its raw fragility, hoping that the studio version will carry the inherent emotional weight of Green's earlier releases. "My Way" is expected to maintain the stylistic and emotional sincerity heard on the records Ain't My Last Rodeo (2023) and Don't Mind If I Do (2022).

Green is currently on the Damn Country Music Tour, which continues through November 2025 and will visit locations in the United States, Canada, and the UK. He is also announcing two back-to-back headline shows at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas this December as another showcase of the growing buzz around him.

While the world anticipates "My Way", Green's inertia continues with audiences connecting to the seamless blend of contemporary storytelling and traditional country heart that makes him unique.

billboardRiley Green
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Florida Georgia Line’s Surprise EP Drops, Getting Fans Talking Despite Earlier Split
MusicFlorida Georgia Line’s Surprise EP Drops, Getting Fans Talking Despite Earlier SplitJennifer Eggleston
Josh Ross Links Up with Akon for Summer Smash ‘Drunk Right Now’
MusicJosh Ross Links Up with Akon for Summer Smash ‘Drunk Right Now’Jennifer Eggleston
Riley Green’s “Worst Way” Climbs to No. 1; Celebrates with BBQ Joint Opening and Tour Growth
MusicRiley Green’s “Worst Way” Climbs to No. 1; Celebrates with BBQ Joint Opening and Tour GrowthJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect