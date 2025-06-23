Luke Combs Celebrates Son’s Third Birthday with Heartfelt Photos and Message

On June 19, Luke Combs marked a very private milestone when he shared a heartfelt birthday wish to his first son, Tex, who was turning three years old in an Instagram post. Combs also reflected on how heavy Tex's birthday falls on Father's Day and called Tex the "best Father's Day gift of all time."

"I went through my phone this morning before you and your brother woke up to try and find these photos," Combs wrote. "That took me on a journey down memory lane that brought me to tears. Talk about the best Father's Day gift of all time, buddy."

The post featured a touching carousel of rarely seen family photos, capturing moments from Tex's infancy alongside his younger brother, Beau, and their mother, Nicole. The slideshow was set to "The Man He Sees in Me," a track from Combs' new album, Fathers & Sons, that reflects the emotional depth of fatherhood.

"We've had so much fun, made so many memories, and I can't wait for the ones up ahead," Combs added. He concluded the post by saying, "We're so proud of you, and we love you so much."

Combs, who headlined the Stagecoach Festival in California earlier this spring, is dialing back his touring commitments in 2025 to prioritize time at home. "We're only doing festivals this year," he said in a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine. "We got 20-something shows this year. I've already done 10 of them. I got 14 more shows for the rest of the whole year. I want to be home with my kids. I want to see my kids grow up, and I want them to know that they're important to me."

He has also shared, "We don't have any help at home (with the baby), so it's just me and her (Nicole) raising the little man."