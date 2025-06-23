Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Dolly Parton Returns To Las Vegas For Rhinestone-Studded Spectacular

Who doesn’t adore the legendary Dolly Parton? Dust off your sparkly cowgirl boots, slip into that rhinestone jacket, and tease your hair sky-high because the queen of country music is…

Slone Terranella
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Who doesn’t adore the legendary Dolly Parton? Dust off your sparkly cowgirl boots, slip into that rhinestone jacket, and tease your hair sky-high because the queen of country music is headed to Las Vegas for a dazzling limited run.

The iconic Dolly Parton will light up the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during the National Finals Rodeo with her show, "Dolly Parton: Live in Las Vegas." This six-show extravaganza, running from December 4 to December 13, 2025, promises an unforgettable celebration of her timeless hits. According to Dolly Parton’s official website, the performance dates are:

  • December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13, 2025

Ticket Information

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.

For those who want to elevate the experience, VIP packages are available. One package includes a photo op with Dolly, an onstage tour and access to Dolly's Rhinestone Lounge, a gift set and more. Four different VIP packages offer certain perks and exclusive merch that will elate any Dolly die-hard.

A Nostalgic Return to Vegas After 33 Years

At 79, Dolly Parton is making her grand return to Las Vegas. According to Rolling Stone, Parton played two dozen shows at the Riviera Hotel in the early '80s. In the '90s, she played at The Mirage. Her history with these iconic Vegas properties further cements her "legendary" status with the city.

Fans can expect a setlist packed with her hits such as "9 to 5," "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," and more. As Parton once said, "I’m not offended by dumb blonde jokes because I know I’m not dumb. I also know I’m not blonde." From her storytelling abilities through song and performance to her eye-catching fashion and quick, witty humor, this will be an unforgettable residency for every fan.

country musicDolly PartonLas Vegas Residency
Slone TerranellaEditor
Related Stories
Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicRiley Green Drops New Song Teaser After Landing First Solo No. 1 HitJennifer Eggleston
Florida Georgia Line’s Surprise EP Drops, Getting Fans Talking Despite Earlier Split
MusicFlorida Georgia Line’s Surprise EP Drops, Getting Fans Talking Despite Earlier SplitJennifer Eggleston
Josh Ross Links Up with Akon for Summer Smash ‘Drunk Right Now’
MusicJosh Ross Links Up with Akon for Summer Smash ‘Drunk Right Now’Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect