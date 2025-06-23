Dolly Parton Returns To Las Vegas For Rhinestone-Studded Spectacular

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Who doesn’t adore the legendary Dolly Parton? Dust off your sparkly cowgirl boots, slip into that rhinestone jacket, and tease your hair sky-high because the queen of country music is headed to Las Vegas for a dazzling limited run.

The iconic Dolly Parton will light up the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during the National Finals Rodeo with her show, "Dolly Parton: Live in Las Vegas." This six-show extravaganza, running from December 4 to December 13, 2025, promises an unforgettable celebration of her timeless hits. According to Dolly Parton’s official website, the performance dates are:

December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13, 2025

Ticket Information

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.

For those who want to elevate the experience, VIP packages are available. One package includes a photo op with Dolly, an onstage tour and access to Dolly's Rhinestone Lounge, a gift set and more. Four different VIP packages offer certain perks and exclusive merch that will elate any Dolly die-hard.

A Nostalgic Return to Vegas After 33 Years

At 79, Dolly Parton is making her grand return to Las Vegas. According to Rolling Stone, Parton played two dozen shows at the Riviera Hotel in the early '80s. In the '90s, she played at The Mirage. Her history with these iconic Vegas properties further cements her "legendary" status with the city.