This Day in Country History: June 22

The legendary Reba McEntire had a significant day on June 22 with an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and an induction into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame. On this day in country music history, there were also benefits, notable performances, and important industry challenges.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Cheers to the Queen of Country Music, Reba McEntire:

Reba McEntire performed and was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame as part of Opening Night at the Bowl. McEntire is known as the Queen of country music and has also acted in musicals, such as South Pacific and Annie Get Your Gun. 2014: McEntire enjoyed another milestone, but this time with an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum named Reba: All the Women I Am, which closed on Sunday, June 22. This exhibit showed memorabilia, artifacts, costumes, and photographs from various stages of McEntire's singing and performing career.

Cultural Milestones

These benefits and honors were the highlight of June 22:

Musicians across genres, including Faith Hill and Tim McGraw for country music, raised just over $2 million for the Nashville Rising benefit. This was to help victims of the 2010 Nashville flood. 2014: Waylon Jennings, Buck Owens, and K.T. Oslin were inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association Hall of Fame. This honor goes to songwriters who've made a significant impact on Texas culture.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable performances for June 22 included:

The movie Rhinestone, starring Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone, was released on this day. Parton sang and acted in this film, showcasing her many talents. 2018: Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was the place to be for country music fans. The Country USA music festival had headliners such as Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, and Chase Bryant. Fans also enjoyed performances by Adam Craig, Temecula Road, and Sam Grow.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A divorce, a hospital visit, and a death occurred on June 22:

"Hippies and Cowboys" singer Cody Jinks was taken to the hospital, cutting his concert at the SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion, Nebraska, short. About an hour into the performance, Jinks told his fans he felt dizzy and tried to continue while seated, but four songs later, he apologized and was led off stage. 2019: Drummer Jerry Carrigan died at the age of 75. Carrigan was known for playing drums with artists such as George Jones and Dolly Parton, and was instrumental in bringing soulful R&B grooves to country music.