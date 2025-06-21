Kenny Chesney Kicks Off 15-Show Stint at Las Vegas Sphere with Mind-Blowing Visuals

Kenny Chesney is currently lighting up Las Vegas as part of a monthlong residency, Kenny Chesney: Live at Sphere Las Vegas, offering an immersive experience through 15 scheduled shows, including three more this week. The show takes place in the innovative Sphere venue and celebrates Chesney's decades of hits while enhancing them with visuals that represent his coastal vibe and long-lasting relationship with his fans.

As the show begins, these bowed walls of the Sphere ignite with proximity-sized projections of Chesney's tour flags from years past, creating an interplay of nostalgia yet futurism, highlighting the show. A three-minute cinematic video begins and takes you from under water, finally rising to a beach in front of a mass of fans, which sets the stage for being in No Shoes Nation.

"I'm always looking for ways to deepen the way No Shoes Nation experiences this music," Chesney said. "Over the years, they have shown me through their own response to these songs how passionate they are about what they mean, how these songs are part of their lives."

Chesney's setlist covers nearly 30 years of music, from "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems" to "All the Pretty Girls." One of the highlights was when the crowd broke out into an impromptu a cappella rendition of "American Kids," showcasing the close-knit fan atmosphere that he fosters with his followers. And the screens in the venue helped create that community even more vividly with fun images of pinball machines, seaside carnivals, and a VW van.

Chesney, wearing a black sleeveless Henley and green pants, delivered a high-energy performance of "Beer in Mexico," interacting with fans and even receiving personal gifts, such as license plates and flags.