Country Music Hall of Fame Shows Off New Lainey Wilson Exhibit Starting July 18

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will present a new exhibit dedicated to Lainey Wilson titled, Tough as Nails, that opens on July 18 and will remain on view through June 2026. The exhibit will illustrate Wilson's extraordinary journey from Baskin, Louisiana, to become one of country's contemporary superstars.

Tough as Nails will showcase objects from Wilson's life, including childhood keepsakes, personal journals, and signature costumes. The objects reflect the grit, imagination, and vision that have exemplified her journey after relocating to Nashville in 2011. Despite early struggles, including financial hardship and the loss of her mentor, Wilson rose to fame with her 2020 breakout hit "Things a Man Oughta Know," which topped the country radio charts.

"It's a dream come true to have my own exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum," Wilson says. "And such an incredible honor to be included next to so many of my heroes and legendary artists."

The museum will host a special Songwriter Session on July 19 featuring Aaron Raitiere and Jon Decious, co-writers of Wilson's track "4X4XU." Admission to this program and the exhibit is included with museum tickets.

Wilson has earned numerous accolades, including five trophies at the 2023 CMA Awards, where she became the first woman to win Entertainer of the Year since Taylor Swift in 2011. Additionally, she currently holds the title of Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, having won the award for the past two consecutive years. Her creative reach is going to continue to broaden. Wilson is planning to branch out into acting with her film debut in the upcoming film Reminders of Him, based on the novel by Colleen Hoover.

She also recently released a new single, "Somewhere Over Laredo," which draws inspiration from the classic "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and will appear on her forthcoming Whirlwind Deluxe album.