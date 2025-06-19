Tim McGraw Teams Up With Parker McCollum and Barbra Streisand, Says Bruce Springsteen Would Be His Dream Partner

Tim McGraw has once again shown his collaborative nature with the release of his new single, "Paper Umbrellas", featuring up-and-coming country music artist Parker McCollum. The single combines McGraw's iconic voice with McCollum's modern style to provide fans with something familiar yet untried, and still includes great storytelling.

In addition to his various talents, McGraw will appear on Barbra Streisand's forthcoming duets album, The Secret of Life: Partners Volume Two, set for release on June 27. The two of them sing a song together, entitled "I Love Us," that brings together his country roots and Streisand's classic sophistication, and it shows he can traverse and break different genre glass ceilings while remaining authentic.

While McGraw continues to work with a variety of respected artists, there's one name at the top of his dream collaborator list. The country icon has long admired “The Boss” for his artistry and influence. “Easy, Bruce Springsteen,” McGraw said when asked who he'd most like to collaborate with. “I mean, he's always been one of my heroes and one of my favorite artists, and also one of my favorite people. And if I ever had the chance to sing a song with Bruce Springsteen, I'd do that in a heartbeat.”