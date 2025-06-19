Scarlett Johansson Reveals ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ is a Love Letter to Steven Spielberg

Scarlett Johansson, who traded her Black Widow spy suit for some khakis, stepped into the world of rampaging reptiles in Jurassic World: Rebirth. During the film’s world premiere, Johansson gushed that Rebirth is “a love letter to Steven Spielberg.” That’s right, this isn’t just CGI carnage; it's an homage to the man who brought dinosaurs to the big screen.

Scarlett Johansson: “It Really Is a Love Letter to Steven’s Work”

Speaking from the green carpet, Johansson said (via The Hollywood Reporter), “So I think it really is a love letter to Steven’s work. Fans of the Jurassic universe can expect to really feel the DNA of the original Jurassic Park in this film.”

The Lucy actress has been very vocal about being a fan of the franchise: “I’m an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It’s one of the first films I remember seeing in the theatre. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was life-changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am. The script is so incredible. David Koepp wrote it. He returned after like 30 years to write the script. He’s so passionate about it, which is so awesome.”

She added, “I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it,” per an interview with ComicBook (via THR) last year.

Her co-star Jonathan Bailey, who also helped with the movie’s soundtrack, referenced the previous movies in the franchise: “It’s beyond a dream. Jurassic Park was the first film I saw with my family when I was five years old, and they’re all inside so we’re going to sit and watch it today,” per Variety.

The Plot of Jurassic World: Rebirth

The film follows the events of Jurassic World: Dominion after five years. Earth has become inhospitable to dinosaurs, and those that remain live in isolated environments. Among the surviving are three colossal dinosaurs whose DNA may hold the key to a life-saving drug.

Aside from Johansson and Bailey, the cast also includes Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Ed Skrein, Philippine Velge, and Bechir Sylvain.