Lainey Wilson Debuts High-End Boot Collection Starting at $355

Lainey Wilson has officially formed her premium leather boot brand, Golden West Boots, and the line is loaded with elements of history, craftsmanship, and personal stories. The Grammy-winning country artist debuted the brand during CMA Fest 2025 at a pop-up in Nashville, tying boots to the same element of time and space, with boots for purchase online and shipped all over the country.

“This brand is a piece of my heart. It's not just about what we wear — it's about the stories we carry, the music that moves us, and the trails we blaze every day,” Wilson shared in a statement.

Golden West Boots features nine handcrafted styles, each designed for both style and function, suitable for a range of occasions, from rodeos to music festivals. Among the key offerings are the Mustang Tall Black and White boots, which feature a high-heeled fringe detail at $395, and the Atta Girl Platform boots, priced at $355. The “Somewhere Over Laredo” style, inspired by wildflowers, is listed at $465, while the Appaloosa shortie boot, made from brown and cream hair calf, is available for $365.

“This brand is for the trailblazers, the dreamers, the doers, the wayward souls and wild hearts,” Wilson continued. “I grew up wearing boots on the farm, rodeos, and on the stage. They represent not just fashion but hard work. I'm so proud to create a brand with incredible craftsmanship — where every thread, every piece of leather, and every detail is designed with purpose and soul.”

Each design was developed under the creative direction of acclaimed designer Michael Petry, known for his work with Ralph Lauren and Prada. Petry brought Wilson's vision to life with premium materials and artisan construction that fuses Western heritage with high-fashion aesthetics.