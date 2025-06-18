Luke Combs Reaches 155.5 Million RIAA Units, Now Second Best-Selling Country Artist

Luke Combs became the first country artist to headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 12, 2025. This was a historic step for country music's presence in mainstream festivals and capped off a career week for Combs with record-breaking achievements.

"Honored to have gotten the opportunity to headline Bonnaroo last night, and I'll never forget it," Combs shared on social media. "Thank y'all for having us. Hope everyone had as much fun as I did. Also can't believe a song I wrote while I was still in college before moving to Nashville is now diamond. Y'all are something else. Thank you!!"

Combs' rise in country music has been unprecedented since the breakout success of his debut single, "Hurricane," in 2017. He now holds 34 new RIAA certifications, including a Diamond certification for "She Got the Best of Me." This makes him the first country artist ever to have four Diamond singles. Other notable certifications include "Beautiful Crazy" (14x Platinum), "When It Rains It Pours" (12x Platinum), and "Beer Never Broke My Heart" (8x Platinum). His albums have hit records as well, with "Gettin' Old" at 2x Platinum, and "This One's For You" at 7x Platinum.

With these certifications, Combs' total sales are now at 155.5 million units, making him the second-highest-selling country artist of all time, behind Garth Brooks' 162.5 million. Some industry insiders believe Combs will soon surpass Brooks - not only in country music, but also as the best-selling artist in any genre. Drake is the number one recording artist with over 298.5 million units sold, while Taylor Swift is in sixth place with 194.5 million.