Dolly Parton Set to Launch 245-Room Nashville Hotel in Spring 2026

Country music icon Dolly Parton is bringing her famed charm and storytelling exuberance to downtown Nashville with the announcement of the SongTeller Hotel, a luxury hotel to open in spring 2026. Announced and revealed during CMA Fest, the hotel will be located at 211 Commerce St., just a hop, skip, and a jump from the Ryman Auditorium and Country Music Hall of Fame, which are all tightly connected to Parton as they are part of her larger-than-life career.

SongTeller Hotel will consist of 245 upscale guest rooms and suites, all with personal in-room music experiences and premium Bluetooth speakers. The décor designs will feature Parton's signature style, combining pink and gold color schemes, butterflies, and nods to her songs as well as her memoir, Dolly Parton, SongTeller: My Life in Lyrics.

Guests can experience live music at two locations: Parton's Live, an intimate songwriting stage, and Jolene's, a rooftop location on the 11th floor with great views of downtown and lively music. The hotel is also sustainably conscious with refillable water bottles and hydration stations for visitors coming to the Broadway events.

Among its many themed amenities, the property will feature Cup of Ambition, a coffee shop inspired by her hit song “9 to 5,” and Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum, which will celebrate milestones from her decades-long journey in music and entertainment.

Parton emphasized the personal nature of the project, saying, “I love songs. I love to tell stories. And most of all, I just love to write. It's just who I am. I am a SongTeller.”