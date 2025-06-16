Win Tickets to Thomas Rhett
107.9 Coyote Country is giving YOU the chance to experience one of the biggest names in country music—Thomas Rhett—live at the brand-new Fontainebleau Las Vegas! Lucky winners will each snag…
107.9 Coyote Country is giving YOU the chance to experience one of the biggest names in country music—Thomas Rhett—live at the brand-new Fontainebleau Las Vegas! Lucky winners will each snag a pair of tickets to Thomas Rhett: Live in Las Vegas on Friday, October 3rd or Saturday, October 4th, 2025 at the stunning BleauLive Theater.
This is your chance to catch the "most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music" (Variety) in one of the most intimate and state-of-the-art venues on the Strip. With a voice full of southern soul and a catalog of hits like “Die a Happy Man,” “Life Changes,” and fresh new tracks like “Small Town Girls,” this show promises a night of high energy, heartfelt moments, and nonstop music.
To enter, it’s easy:
Listen to win!
Tune in to Shawn Stevens and The Road Show with Ryan on 107.9 Coyote Country!
Prize Details:
- 🎟️ Two tickets to Thomas Rhett: Live in Las Vegas
- 📍 BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- 🗓️ Friday, October 3rd OR Saturday, October 4th, 2025
- 🎉 Complimentary access to Foundation Room (21+) on show night
Must be 21 or older to attend.
Don’t miss your shot at a night of unforgettable country music, Las Vegas style. Set a reminder, turn up the volume, and...
👉 Listen to Win on 107.9 Coyote Country!
- Dates of Contests: June 16 - June 20, 2025
- How winners are selected: Trivia, text
- When the winner is selected: 10 am - 7pm
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 10
- Prize description: two (2) tickets to Thomas Rhett at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Prize provided by: LiveNation