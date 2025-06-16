Oak Ridge Boys Push Back Retirement, Add Shows Through 2025

The Oak Ridge Boys, who are most notably known for songs such as "Elvira" and "American Made," are extending their final tour to 2025, even though they had planned the tour to end in December of 2024, after nearly sixty years of performing. They are not putting an end date at this time due to their loyal fan base.

Baritone singer William Lee Golden shared, "We are doing a farewell tour because we owe it to our fans to say goodbye. They have always been there for us through the good times and the bad. I will always be thankful to every person who came out to a show, bought a t-shirt, played our music, and, overall, loved us enough to spend their hard-earned money whenever they could. This tour is for you!"

Lead singer Duane Allen emphasized that the decision to continue performing was mutual among the remaining members, driven by their enduring passion for music and connection to fans. Allen indicated that he currently sees no end date in sight for their performances.

The group has endured significant personal losses in recent years. Allen's wife, Norah Lee Allen, passed away in 2023, while fellow member Richard Sterban mourned his father-in-law, and Golden lost his son, Rusty. One sad strike came when long-term tenor Joe Bonsall passed away in July 2024 due to issues related to ALS. There are now 16 loved ones that the group has mourned.

But, even with all the struggle, the Oak Ridge Boys have shown that life continues. Allen and the new chances that are presented to them have found fortitude and purpose. He shared that the group believes their future rests in God's hands and that they intend to keep singing for as long as they feel blessed to continue.