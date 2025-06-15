This Day in Country History: June 15

June 15 was a notable day in country music with Grand Ole Opry debuts, honors, and awards, as well as country music festivals. Read on to learn more about the different events from this day.

Cultural Milestones

Important awards and changes to a museum exhibit happened on June 15:

2007: Country music queen Dolly Parton was named a lifetime Girl Scout. In front of a crowd of over 1,000 people, Parton raised her hand and recited the Girl Scout Promise as she was given this honor by the Girl Scouts of Tanasi Council of the Southern Appalachians.

2012: The late Kris Kristofferson opened a week-long tour on June 15 in support of the United Farm Workers' 50th Anniversary Convention. This benefit show was held at Spreckels Theatre in San Diego, California.

2015: The Country Museum Hall of Fame and Museum closed its exhibit, Kenny Rogers: Through the Years. This exhibit showcased some of his touring costumes and photos, as well as artifacts from throughout his career.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music festivals and the singing of the national anthem at a ball game happened on June 15:

2006: Up-and-coming country music star Chris Young made his first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. On August 29, 2017, Young was inducted as a member with a formal introduction from Vince Gill.

2019: Carrie Underwood, who is now a multi-award-winning country music star, played at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, as a stop on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. Her setlist included fan favorites such as "Cowboy Casanova," "Cry Pretty," and "Love Wins."

2021: Country music superstar Brad Paisley sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, as the opener to the baseball game.

2024: Fans headed to Bloomington, Illinois, to the Tailgate N' Tallboys country music festival. Performers included Bailey Zimmerman, Chase Rice, Nate Smith, and Josh Ross. Attendees also enjoyed seeing Taylor Holder, Dipper, and LECADE.

2024: On the last day of Country Fest held at Clay's Resort Jellystone Park in North Lawrence, Ohio, fans enjoyed singing and dancing to performances by Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, Rhett Atkins, and Conner Smith.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes in the family dynamics can affect a touring artist, and several artists welcomed new family members or faced health challenges on this day:

2013: Country singer Clay Walker and his wife Jessica welcomed a son, Elijah Craig Walker, on June 15. Baby Elijah was their third child together.

2020: Country Music Hall of Fame legend Ricky Skaggs underwent a quadruple bypass on his heart at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. He had been feeling unwell for some time, and after a checkup from his doctor, he was encouraged to have the operation to save his life. The surgery was successful.

2023: Country music star Morgan Wallen had to cancel his performance at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, due to doctors' recommendations for vocal rest. Wallen rescheduled the tour for later in the year.