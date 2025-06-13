Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Four-Day Country Music Festival Coming Back to Wildwood Beach with Over 40 Artists

The Barefoot Country Music Festival is set to return to the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey, from June 19 to June 22, celebrating its fifth anniversary with a star-studded lineup…

Jennifer Eggleston
Jason Aldean performs during the Liberty Inaugural Ball where President Donald Trump is expected later in the evening on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump attends some of the inaugural balls after taking the oath as the 47th president.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images

The Barefoot Country Music Festival is set to return to the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey, from June 19 to June 22, celebrating its fifth anniversary with a star-studded lineup and beachside festivities. Running daily from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. across five stages near Lincoln Avenue, the festival will showcase more than 40 country artists throughout the extended weekend.

This year's headliners include Rascal Flatts on Thursday, June 19; Lainey Wilson on Friday, June 20; Jason Aldean on Saturday, June 21; and Jelly Roll on Sunday, June 22. Megan Moroney, Colt Ford, and Tigirlily Gold are also included in the opening day lineup. On June 20, Warren Zeiders and Landco will be added, and the final day will feature Jordan Davis and the Davisson Brothers Band, which should provide a big closing day.

Festival-goers should plan ahead by packing the necessities like sunscreen, beach towels, and reusable water bottles for safety and comfort. As for lodging, festivalgoers can secure a nice place to stay via travel sites like Expedia or Hotels.com, with some locations within walking distance from or a short drive from the main venue.

Tickets are currently available on the festival's official site at barefootcountrymusicfest.com/tickets. Four-day passes start at $257 on StubHub, while single-day tickets for specific days begin around $302. The full lineup, including performance schedules, is also posted on the festival's website.

To add some robust fun and participation to the event, each day will have a theme

  • Thursday will be ‘Rep Your State'
  • Friday will be ‘Coastal Cowgirl'
  • Saturday will be ‘Stars and Stripes Day'
  • Sunday will be ‘Camo Day'

It has an oceanfront view, is full of energy, has performances, and has a beach party for the ambiance, and will be a summer you'll never forget at the 2025 Barefoot Country Music Festival! From across the country, country fans will come out to make the most of their summer.

Jason AldeanRascal Flatts
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Chase Rice Helps North Carolina Family Rebuild After Hurricane Helene With Community’s Support
MusicChase Rice Helps North Carolina Family Rebuild After Hurricane Helene With Community’s SupportJennifer Eggleston
HARDY performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicWordplay Wizardry: Decoding HARDY’s Clever Lyrics and Puns in SongsLauren Katulka
Country Star Megan Moroney Eyes Dream Collabs with Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae
MusicCountry Star Megan Moroney Eyes Dream Collabs with Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRaeJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect