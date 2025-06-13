Four-Day Country Music Festival Coming Back to Wildwood Beach with Over 40 Artists

The Barefoot Country Music Festival is set to return to the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey, from June 19 to June 22, celebrating its fifth anniversary with a star-studded lineup and beachside festivities. Running daily from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. across five stages near Lincoln Avenue, the festival will showcase more than 40 country artists throughout the extended weekend.

This year's headliners include Rascal Flatts on Thursday, June 19; Lainey Wilson on Friday, June 20; Jason Aldean on Saturday, June 21; and Jelly Roll on Sunday, June 22. Megan Moroney, Colt Ford, and Tigirlily Gold are also included in the opening day lineup. On June 20, Warren Zeiders and Landco will be added, and the final day will feature Jordan Davis and the Davisson Brothers Band, which should provide a big closing day.



Festival-goers should plan ahead by packing the necessities like sunscreen, beach towels, and reusable water bottles for safety and comfort. As for lodging, festivalgoers can secure a nice place to stay via travel sites like Expedia or Hotels.com, with some locations within walking distance from or a short drive from the main venue.



Tickets are currently available on the festival's official site at barefootcountrymusicfest.com/tickets. Four-day passes start at $257 on StubHub, while single-day tickets for specific days begin around $302. The full lineup, including performance schedules, is also posted on the festival's website.



To add some robust fun and participation to the event, each day will have a theme: