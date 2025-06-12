Luke Bryan Crafts New Album While ‘Country Song Came On’ Soars on Charts

Luke Bryan brought a great deal of energy to CMA Fest 2025 with an exciting performance. Plus, once he got the crowd pumped up, he dropped some huge news regarding his future. Luke is currently on the Country Song Came On Tour and is writing new music while touring. He revealed to the audience that he is working on an album. “I've certainly been drawn in, no shortage of times, by the vibes of a bar, and the right songs and the right ambiance,” Bryan says, reflecting on the inspirations behind his process.

Bryan performed several fan favorites at CMA Fest, including “What Makes You Country,” and shared the stage with fellow stars Dierks Bentley and Ashley McBryde. His current single, “Country Song Came On,” is climbing toward the Top 10, marking another milestone in his career. Released in October 2024, the track continues to gain widespread support. As of June 2025, Bryan has notched 30 number-one hits.

“From the time I was 16 years old till I got my record deal, I [played] most of my concerts in little bars and honky tonks,” Bryan says. “So I spent a good 12, 13 years playing in those environments and playing the Merle Haggard songs and the Waylon Jennings songs and the Keith Whitleys and all that. So it's nice to find one like this that really is authentically me.”

His most recent album, Mind Of A Country Boy, dropped in fall 2024, and he's now deep into creating its follow-up. While no release date has been announced, his focus on songwriting remains strong.