Free Listener Appreciation Show: Frank Ray

Monday, June 16 | Doors open at 8 PM, Show at 9 PM

Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que inside Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

SHOW IS 21+

107.9 Coyote Country is hosting a free concert, and you’re on the guest list! Join us Monday night, June 16, for an up-close set with Frank Ray—country’s most dynamic new voice.

Frank Ray’s journey from New Mexico police officer to Nashville hitmaker is as compelling as his music. His live shows are a celebration of his roots, blending Mexican-American rhythms with modern country storytelling. Expect a set that moves seamlessly from sunlit party tracks to heartfelt ballads, all delivered with Frank’s signature warmth and charisma.

This isn’t just another night out—it’s our way of saying thanks to the listeners who make Coyote Country what it is. No tickets, no cover, just an open invitation to enjoy great music and even better company.