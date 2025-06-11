Stephen Wilson Jr. Adds 21 Fall Shows to North American Tour

Stephen Wilson Jr. has announced an expanded leg of his wildly popular Søn of Dad Tour, following an early and sold-out leg, which will take place this fall. The newly announced 2025 dates will take Wilson Jr. to larger venues across North America, showcasing how quickly his popularity has risen.

The fall tour will include stops in key cities such as New York, Richmond, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Las Vegas. Among the most anticipated performances are shows at The Warfield in San Francisco, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and a high-profile hometown concert at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium on November 23.

Presale tickets went on sale yesterday, with general ticket sales starting on June 13 at 10 a.m. local time through Wilson Jr.'s official website. Before headlining his fall dates, Wilson Jr. will continue supporting Hardy on the Jim Bob World Tour and will join Eric Church for a special performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in July 2025.

His momentum has only been growing for the past few months. In May, Wilson Jr. released the live version of the “Star Spangled Banner” sung during the 2025 NFL Draft, which garnered critical acclaim.

He also released a music video for “Cuckoo,” featuring HARDY and Joey Breaux, and a deluxe edition of his debut album, Søn of Dad, that came with new songs and acoustic versions as well.