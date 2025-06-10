Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: June 13-June 15

Las Vegas has something for every taste this June, from musicals to family dance parties to stand-up comedy shows. Don't miss the Tony Award-winning "Parade" at The Smith Center, The Fresh King Benjamin's hilarious set at Wiseguys, or the all-ages family rave at AREA15. Enjoy live music, improv, and nonstop fun on Fremont Street and beyond. Here's what's happening in Las Vegas this weekend.

"Parade"

7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025; 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, 2025 Where: The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas

The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $40.30

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, "Parade" is a stirring true story brought to life by a sweeping score and unforgettable performances. It follows Leo and Lucille Frank, a Jewish couple living in Georgia, whose lives are upended by a shocking accusation. As they confront injustice and prejudice, their devotion to each other becomes a powerful beacon of hope.

The Fresh King Benjamin

9 p.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025 Where: Wiseguys Comedy Las Vegas, Arts District, 1511 S. Main St., Las Vegas

Wiseguys Comedy Las Vegas, Arts District, 1511 S. Main St., Las Vegas Cost: $25

The Fresh King Benjamin is a rising comic from Utah with a unique backstory. Raised on a Mormon polygamist compound in Wyoming, he fled to Salt Lake City at age 20. He has headlined major events such as The Sunstone Symposium and Wyoming Equality's Annual Rendezvous. The Fresh King Benjamin is relatively popular on TikTok and offers a hilarious take on life after fundamentalism.

Family Rave: A Daytime Disco for the Whole Fam!

1 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, 2025 Where: The Portal inside AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

The Portal inside AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas Cost: General Admission: $15 per person; Family Pack (minimum of four tickets): $10 per person; VIP Family Pack (minimum of four tickets): $15 per person; and Stay-And-Play Add-On (includes 20 tokens to Asylum Bar and Arcade and a fountain drink or AREA15 spring water): $18.51

Get ready to groove at AREA15's Family Rave, a daytime disco where the whole family can dance, play, and make unforgettable memories together. Held inside The Portal, this all-ages event features music, lights, and family-friendly activities.

Other Events

Las Vegas lights up with a weekend full of energy, music, and laughs. Wander through the nonstop buzz of Fremont Street, catch a Bruno Mars tribute, or enjoy fast-paced improv comedy: