Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Bad Weather Puts CMA Fest Outdoor Shows on Hold

CMA Fest 2025 kicked off on June 5 in downtown Nashville, where an estimated 90,000 fans attended each day, and over 300 artists appeared on multiple stages. The four-day celebration of…

Jennifer Eggleston
Keith Urban performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

CMA Fest 2025 kicked off on June 5 in downtown Nashville, where an estimated 90,000 fans attended each day, and over 300 artists appeared on multiple stages. The four-day celebration of country music featured major performances by headliners such as Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and Brooks & Dunn at Nissan Stadium, in addition to over 100 daytime acts across several other venues.

The festival opened with MōRIAH performing the national anthem at the Chevy Riverfront Stage, followed by sets from rising stars Megan Moroney and Josh Ross. Across town, Ole Red transformed into the Spotify House with appearances by Keith Urban, Marshmello, and breakout artist Lanie Gardner. Whiskey Jam at Ascend Amphitheater kept crowds energized into the night, highlighting artists such as Colbie Caillat and Randy Houser.

Jason Aldean closed one night with a powerful set featuring his No. 1 hit “Whiskey Drink” and a surprise duet with Travis Tritt. Darius Rucker delivered fan-favorite sing-alongs like “Wagon Wheel” and “Alright.” Brooks & Dunn brought out Lainey Wilson and Marcus King to join them onstage, electrifying the stadium with their classic hits.

Emerging talent Ella Langley made a strong impression with songs like “Paint The Town Blue” and a collaborative moment with Riley Green.

However, weather interruptions affected several performances, including the cancellation of Jake Banfield's debut set. “We luckily had the opportunity to get up on stage, and they said there's a lightning strike, so we're off. Nothing you can do about it — mother nature always wins,” Banfield said. Despite the cancellation, he remained positive. “All the family came from Oklahoma, so it's like a long trip with a bunch of friends and family, but I'm not the only one it's happened to,” he added.

Some fans expressed frustration about the weather-related delays and limited updates. “It's a little frustrating. I feel like there's not been a lot of communication. A few updates from the app, but you know, whatever keeps anyone safe is what we'll do,” said attendee Maribeth.

CMA Fest runs through June 8, culminating in a televised special that airs on June 26 on ABC. The festival remains a major cultural and economic event, generating $77.3 million in direct visitor spending in 2024.

CMA Fest 2025Keith Urban
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Academy of Country Music Lets Go 25% of Staff After Prime Video Deal
MusicAcademy of Country Music Lets Go 25% of Staff After Prime Video DealJennifer Eggleston
Jason Aldean and Travis Tritt Team Up for Unexpected CMA Fest Show
MusicJason Aldean and Travis Tritt Team Up for Unexpected CMA Fest ShowJennifer Eggleston
Audrey McGraw and Lukas Nelson Share “Descent into Love” Together at Nashville Show
MusicAudrey McGraw and Lukas Nelson Share “Descent into Love” Together at Nashville ShowJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect