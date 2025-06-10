Bad Weather Puts CMA Fest Outdoor Shows on Hold

CMA Fest 2025 kicked off on June 5 in downtown Nashville, where an estimated 90,000 fans attended each day, and over 300 artists appeared on multiple stages. The four-day celebration of country music featured major performances by headliners such as Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and Brooks & Dunn at Nissan Stadium, in addition to over 100 daytime acts across several other venues.

The festival opened with MōRIAH performing the national anthem at the Chevy Riverfront Stage, followed by sets from rising stars Megan Moroney and Josh Ross. Across town, Ole Red transformed into the Spotify House with appearances by Keith Urban, Marshmello, and breakout artist Lanie Gardner. Whiskey Jam at Ascend Amphitheater kept crowds energized into the night, highlighting artists such as Colbie Caillat and Randy Houser.

Jason Aldean closed one night with a powerful set featuring his No. 1 hit “Whiskey Drink” and a surprise duet with Travis Tritt. Darius Rucker delivered fan-favorite sing-alongs like “Wagon Wheel” and “Alright.” Brooks & Dunn brought out Lainey Wilson and Marcus King to join them onstage, electrifying the stadium with their classic hits.

Emerging talent Ella Langley made a strong impression with songs like “Paint The Town Blue” and a collaborative moment with Riley Green.

However, weather interruptions affected several performances, including the cancellation of Jake Banfield's debut set. “We luckily had the opportunity to get up on stage, and they said there's a lightning strike, so we're off. Nothing you can do about it — mother nature always wins,” Banfield said. Despite the cancellation, he remained positive. “All the family came from Oklahoma, so it's like a long trip with a bunch of friends and family, but I'm not the only one it's happened to,” he added.

Some fans expressed frustration about the weather-related delays and limited updates. “It's a little frustrating. I feel like there's not been a lot of communication. A few updates from the app, but you know, whatever keeps anyone safe is what we'll do,” said attendee Maribeth.