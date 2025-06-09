LVCVA Keeps Game-Changing Sponsorship Deal with Las Vegas Aces Players for 2025 Season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 30: Tiffany Mitchell #3 of the Las Vegas Aces drives around Dearica Hamby #5 of the Los Angeles Sparks in the second quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sparks 96-81. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has confirmed that it will continue to sponsor Las Vegas Aces players for a second consecutive year following confirmation of a two-year sponsorship (made in 2024), as well as a dedicated sponsorship check payment to each player of $100,000 for taking part in marketing relationships (photo shoots and social media promotions) to endorse Las Vegas to their growing WNBA fan base. The deal has received much acclaim for promoting the Las Vegas brand and visibility.

"What we ask in return is that they're on social media talking about it," said LVCVA President Steve Hill. "It's been really effective for us and a really efficient sponsorship."

The sponsorship had initially prompted a WNBA investigation amid concerns that it could constitute a workaround of the league's salary cap. However, Hill reiterated that the LVCVA acted within all applicable regulations. "We know that what we did was within the boundaries of the rules," he said. "We committed to a two-year deal, and we're gonna honor that commitment."

Though it had been reported that some Aces players may have been apprehensive when the idea was first pitched, all have agreed to participate in the second year of the initiative. The campaign encourages players to enjoy attractions around Las Vegas and then share those experiences, essentially becoming ambassadors of the city.

Hill emphasized that the partnership is a strategic marketing move designed to benefit the broader Las Vegas community. "It's a marketing effort on our part, and this entire community benefits through the marketing effort that the great folks here and in our agencies do," he said.