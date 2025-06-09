Darius Rucker Makes History as First Black Artist Since 1983 to Top Country Charts

Darius Rucker's story, from rock band frontman to successful country star, is a truly inspiring tale of hard work and a love for music. While he is generally known as the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish, in 2008, he signed with Capitol Records Nashville and transitioned into country music. That same year, he released his debut country album, Learn to Live, which included the hit "Don't Think I Don't Think About It." The single made Rucker the first Black solo artist since 1983 to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

"When I heard that record, all I wanted to do was sing country music," Rucker said in a 2025 interview with Clint Black, referring to Radney Foster's 1992 album Del Rio, TX 1959, which sparked his love for the genre.

After Rucker's first successes as a recording artist with singles like "It Won't Be Like This for Long" and "Alright," Rucker recorded more songs like "Come Back Song," "This," and "Wagon Wheel," which was a 6x Platinum-selling single for Rucker. In 2012, the Grand Ole Opry recognized Rucker's contributions and commitment to country music by inviting him to be a member of the Opry.

Despite his previous fame in rock, Rucker embarked on a country radio tour to introduce himself as a new artist in the format, striving to build trust and credibility. "For me, it was, 'If we're going to do it on this level, I was going to give it all I had,'" he explained. "And I knew the best way I could do that was to let everybody…know that I know I'm not anything in this genre. I'm just trying to get on the radio like everybody else."