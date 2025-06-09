Bailey Zimmerman Teams Up With Luke Combs, Pitches In at Nashville Restaurant During CMA Fest

Bailey Zimmerman is riding high following the success of his new single “Backup Plan,” a collaboration with country superstar Luke Combs that has reached the top 20 on country radio. Zimmerman, who co-wrote the track for his upcoming album Different Night Same Rodeo, said the collaboration exceeded all expectations.

“Working with Luke was a dream come true,” he admitted. “I never really thought he was going to reply when I reached out about a collab, but he hit me up a month later, and we've been good buddies ever since. Luke never shoots content, but he said he loves me and wanted to shoot with me, so it was an honor. Our song is in the top 20 on the radio, and it's a dream come true — I'm so grateful.”

Zimmerman is also preparing to electrify audiences at CMA Fest in Nashville. “I'm so excited for CMA Fest. I have guests coming on stage with me and new songs to play. There are going to be 60,000 people, guest performers that people will go crazy over — it's going to be insane,” he said. In a surprise appearance, Zimmerman took a break from rehearsals to serve fans behind the counter at Raising Cane's, handing out drinks and meals with his signature relaxed charm.

His new song “Comin' In Cold,” also featured on Different Night Same Rodeo, delves into personal growth and romantic challenges. Zimmerman described the track as “a reflection of his life experiences,” blending emotional maturity with his signature storytelling.

The collaboration with Combs is significant given Combs' two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year status. Their bond, cemented through music and rare video content filmed together, signals Zimmerman's fast-rising profile in the genre.