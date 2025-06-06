Darius Rucker’s Charity Show Brings in $67,000 for St. Jude to Kick Off Night

Darius Rucker launched CMA Fest week with the 16th annual Darius and Friends benefit concert at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on June 3. The event brought together an all-star lineup and raised critical funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, continuing a tradition that has generated more than $4.3 million since its inception.

Rucker, honored as the 2023 CMA Humanitarian of the Year, once again underscored his commitment to the cause. “None of this matters if you guys don't come out to support us and St. Jude,” Rucker graciously told the audience, who responded with roaring applause and generous donations.

The show was a combination of hitmakers and newcomers. Luke Bryan had everyone moving and singing with his songs “Play It Again” and “Huntin', Fishin', and Lovin' Every Day.” As an example of the next generation, Kashus Culpepper received standing ovations with his powerful version of “Pour Me Out.” Other artists from the next generation included Lanie Gardner, Tyler Braden, and Austin Williams.

In one of the night's biggest surprises, Morgan Wallen made a rare appearance at the more intimate venue, sparking speculation about additional pop-ups during CMA Fest. Wallen performed his new track “20 Cigarettes” and fan-favorite “My Hometown,” even as some technical difficulties led the crowd to lend their voices in support.

Before the music began, a live auction raised $67,000 for St. Jude Children's Hospital. Throughout the night, camaraderie among performers remained strong. Bryan praised Rucker's ongoing generosity, saying, “He's always supported me when I needed him, and I'm just glad to be here supporting him,” before joking with the crowd after forgetting his drink: “I'm not drinking you all's shit. I'll wake up in Memphis eating ribs.”