Tyler Childers Teams Up with Rick Rubin for Next Album

Tyler Childers is slated to drop a new album that has been produced by the legendary hitmaker Rick Rubin - a major creative change for renowned alt-country singer-songwriter Tyler Childers. The news of the collaboration has already made its way around the industry and online with some serious buzz after RCA Records CEO Peter Edge confirmed it during an interview with Hits Daily Double.

"I'm really excited about Tyler Childers' new album, which is produced by Rick Rubin. He defies expectations, and this new album goes even further," Edge said. "The great thing about Tyler is that he does it the way he wants to do it. He's playing giant venues, and he's making the music he wants to make."

The forthcoming album marks the first time Childers has collaborated with Rubin, whose minimalist yet influential production has shaped albums by artists such as Johnny Cash, Adele, and Jay-Z. The move represents a new era for Childers, who previously collaborated with producers Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson on Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? and Rustin' in the Rain. The latter debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and featured the Grammy-nominated single "In Your Love."

Although information on the forthcoming album is scarce, Edge reiterated how this particular project highlights Childers' creative freedom and his unwillingness to fall into a mold set forth by popular music.

In the meantime, Childers is continuing his On the Road Tour, sharing the stage with names like Robert Earl Keen and Wynonna Judd, along with Charley Crockett. Looking ahead, he will co-headline the Healing Appalachia Festival in September 2025. For the first time, the festival will be held in Childers' home state of Kentucky, specifically Ashland. The event, which he founded, raises funds and awareness for addiction recovery efforts across the Appalachian region.