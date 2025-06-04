Tim McGraw Makes Comeback After Multiple Surgeries

Tim McGraw made an impactful and heavy-hearted return to the stage for the first time in practically a year on June 1, when he headlined the Music City Rodeo in Nashville. Tim canceled the remainder of his Standing Room Only tour in June 2024 so he could focus on his recovery after undergoing several serious orthopedic surgeries: double knee replacements, three back surgeries, and he was treated for a torn rotator cuff and ruptured disc.

In a pre-show interview, McGraw spoke candidly about his rehabilitation and the challenges of returning to live performance. “I have to be very careful about what I do,” he said. “What I do is everything is intentional. I can't move quickly; there's no turning real quick to do something. Everything has to be very intentional; everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges. I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages.” He also disclosed that chronic foot injuries caused him to quit running in 2023, greatly complicating his health journey.

Despite doubts during recovery and even moments of contemplating retirement, McGraw's triumphant return was filled with gratitude. He thanked fans and fellow performers, including Reba McEntire and Jelly Roll, and expressed deep appreciation for the support he has received.

One of the evening's most heartfelt highlights came when McGraw brought his daughters — Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey — onstage for a surprise appearance. As they exited, he embraced them and said warmly, “They're all grown up now! My girls!”

Fans flooded social media with clips of McGraw performing signature hits like “Live Like You Were Dying” and “All I Want,” praising both his resilience and the emotional resonance of the evening. His Instagram announcement of his return in May 2025 — with rehearsal clips and behind-the-scenes content — had already created anticipation for his return.