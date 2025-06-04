GRAMMY Winner Lainey Wilson Books December Show at T-Mobile Arena

Lainey Wilson has officially announced her return to Las Vegas for her annual Wildflowers and Wild Horses concert, set for Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena. The performance will coincide with the National Finals Rodeo, making it a marquee event for fans of both country music and rodeo culture.

“Vegas! Lainey Wilson is back with Wildflowers and Wild Horses during the National Finals Rodeo at T-Mobile Arena on December 7th. Special guests Shane Smith and The Saints & Gabriella Rose will be joining this year, and you won't want to miss it! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6th at 10a local!” Live Nation Vegas posted on Instagram.

Fans eager to attend can purchase tickets through AXS.com beginning Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. PT. However, members of Wilson's official Wild Horses Fan Club had the exclusive opportunity to access pre-sale tickets yesterday.

Joining Wilson on stage will be Texas-based Americana group Shane Smith & The Saints and rising country artist Gabriella Rose, adding depth to an already star-studded evening.

The announcement follows a wave of success for Wilson. Her newest single, “Somewhere Over Laredo,” debuted to over 1.16 million first-day streams and quickly became the most added song on country radio nationwide. The release continues to showcase Wilson's storytelling prowess and broad appeal.

Wilson also made history at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards when she took home four of the biggest prizes, including her second-straight Entertainer of the Year and third-straight Female Artist of the Year accolades. Both wins solidify her stature in country music, as well as her commitment to creativity and taking chances.