Elle Magazine Welcomes Kelsea Ballerini and Other Music Stars at NYC Dinner to Honor Women in Music

Kelsea Ballerini celebrated her cover feature in Elle's Women in Music issue with an intimate dinner in New York City on May 28. The dinner was hosted at Chez Margaux by Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia and Cristiana Monfardini of Fendi. The guest list included both new and established talent from the entertainment and fashion industries.

"[Our Women in Music issue] is one of my favorites to put together," Garcia said in her toast at the beginning of the night. "It's really about identifying and celebrating the women whose music and voices are changing the industry and influencing our culture."

Guests included musicians Blu DeTiger and Charlotte Lawrence, along with actress and singer Grace VanderWaal, performer Dora Jar, influencer Tessa Brooks, actress Rumer Willis, and DJ Vashtie Kola. Attendees were dressed in Fendi, highlighting the evening's fashion-forward partnership.

The celebration also reflected Ballerini's values. An outspoken advocate for women's and LGBTQ+ rights, she has made female collaboration a priority, most recently on her album Patterns, which features an all-women songwriting team. During her Elle interview, she spoke candidly about moving away from people-pleasing and toward personal authenticity: "I had to shift my mindset from wanting to speak to a wide audience to wanting to speak to my audience. I had to get out of my head because I'm such a chronic people pleaser: Any element of turmoil or people being mad at me feels crippling to me."

Ballerini also treated guests to a special live performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," earning praise from Garcia for both her musicality and message.