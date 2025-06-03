Win Tickets to Lainey Wilson

You don't want to miss this GRAMMY®-Award winner performing your favorite hits like Watermelon Moonshine, Heart Like A Truck, 4X4XU, and so many more!

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6, 2025 at 10 a.m PT, but we have your chance to win them before you can even buy them! Listen to Shawn Stevens and the Road Show with Ryan a all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Lainey Wilson: Wildflowers and Wild Horses on December 7, 2025!