Win Tickets to Lainey Wilson
Hold your horses, Vegas! Lainey Wilson is coming to town!
The multitalented songwriter and actress will be taking T-Mobile Arena by storm during NFR for her Wildflowers & Wild Horses Tour!
You don't want to miss this GRAMMY®-Award winner performing your favorite hits like Watermelon Moonshine, Heart Like A Truck, 4X4XU, and so many more!
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6, 2025 at 10 a.m PT, but we have your chance to win them before you can even buy them! Listen to Shawn Stevens and the Road Show with Ryan a all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Lainey Wilson: Wildflowers and Wild Horses on December 7, 2025!
- Dates of Contest: 6/2 - 6/6
- How winners are selected: trivia
- When the winner is selected: 10am - 3pm
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 10
- Prize description: two (2) tickets to Lainey Wilson on 12/7/2025
- Prize value: $160
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
